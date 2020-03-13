Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $47.69 Million Holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL)

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,468,758 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,647,541 shares during the period. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S makes up 1.1% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.49% of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S worth $47,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of AVAL stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.01. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $8.92.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

