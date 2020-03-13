Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 59,392 Shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its holdings in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,392 shares during the period. WPP makes up about 1.0% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.23% of WPP worth $43,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in WPP during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in WPP by 354.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in WPP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in WPP by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WPP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average of $62.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.23. Wpp Plc has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $70.80.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $2.4006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 7.8%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WPP shares. Bank of America cut shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

