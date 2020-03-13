Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 11,786 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,786 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for approximately 1.3% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $55,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $775,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $4,513,453.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares in the company, valued at $93,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,895 shares of company stock worth $10,807,593. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.81.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $101.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.91 and its 200-day moving average is $135.25. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $101.01 and a 52-week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.