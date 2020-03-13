Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires New Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 345,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $73,214,000. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AO Asset Management LP grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 153,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,614,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,641.0% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,640,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,620,851,000 after buying an additional 7,361,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA opened at $185.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $506.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.29.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

