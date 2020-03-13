Brandes Investment Partners LP Reduces Stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,376,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,214 shares during the quarter. Flex makes up approximately 1.9% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 1.27% of Flex worth $80,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

FLEX opened at $8.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66. Flex Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Flex had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Flex’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

In other Flex news, CFO Christopher Collier sold 23,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $298,036.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,217,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 22,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $304,253.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,118 shares of company stock worth $2,859,321. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

