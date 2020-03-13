Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) is Brandes Investment Partners LP’s 7th Largest Position

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,821,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154,532 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 2.4% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $99,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in Bank of America by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after buying an additional 2,542,808 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,383,000 after acquiring an additional 627,776 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,351,000 after acquiring an additional 119,198 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,173,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,639,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,954 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAC opened at $20.88 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.79. The company has a market capitalization of $197.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

