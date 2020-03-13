YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) is Brandes Investment Partners LP’s 6th Largest Position

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,744,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 154,615 shares during the period. YPF makes up 2.4% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 2.22% of YPF worth $101,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of YPF by 99.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of YPF in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of YPF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 61,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YPF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 66,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 24,997 shares in the last quarter. 17.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on YPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut YPF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Santander cut YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on YPF in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.20 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $4.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. YPF SA has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.19). YPF had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that YPF SA will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

