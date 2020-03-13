NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113,954 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 131,414 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 3.4% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.40% of NXP Semiconductors worth $141,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 209.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,991 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $200,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,373 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $225,701,000 after purchasing an additional 83,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $91.97 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $85.38 and a 1-year high of $139.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.32.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

