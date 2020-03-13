Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) is Brandes Investment Partners LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,362,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,831,492 shares during the period. Cemex SAB de CV makes up 6.2% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Cemex SAB de CV were worth $262,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 50.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 130.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. 32.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.14.

Shares of Cemex SAB de CV stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

