Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $400.25 Million Position in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,536,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 658,529 shares during the quarter. Embraer comprises 9.5% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 11.17% of Embraer worth $400,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 120,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ERJ opened at $9.12 on Friday. Embraer SA has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ERJ shares. UBS Group downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

