Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $14.36 Million Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,195 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.27. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

