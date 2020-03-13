Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $12,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $62.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.27.

