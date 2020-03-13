AO Asset Management LP Invests $42.51 Million in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

AO Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,725,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,510,000. Juniper Networks accounts for about 3.9% of AO Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. AO Asset Management LP owned 0.52% of Juniper Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. State Street Corp grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,896,802 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $391,538,000 after acquiring an additional 158,350 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,824,699 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $241,982,000 after acquiring an additional 180,026 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,601,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $187,236,000 after acquiring an additional 648,860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,339,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $131,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,134,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,202,000 after acquiring an additional 526,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from to in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

