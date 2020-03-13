AO Asset Management LP Has $47.81 Million Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

AO Asset Management LP lowered its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 609,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 177,300 shares during the period. T-Mobile Us makes up 4.3% of AO Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. AO Asset Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $47,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 69.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the third quarter worth approximately $358,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 693.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 4.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $76.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1 year low of $68.16 and a 1 year high of $101.35.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays set a $94.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.46.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.