Anchor Bolt Capital LP Trims Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Anchor Bolt Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 87.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90,883 shares during the period. Anchor Bolt Capital LP’s holdings in Crown were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,774,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 862.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 257,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 230,511 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $12,767,000. Packer & Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 777,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,396,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,111,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,842,000 after purchasing an additional 142,012 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

CCK opened at $54.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.23.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

