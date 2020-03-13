Anchor Bolt Capital LP Decreases Position in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

Anchor Bolt Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 89.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,382 shares during the quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

HCC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

HCC stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $728.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $33.49.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.14 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 37.08%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.62%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.