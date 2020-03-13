Amalgamated Bank Has $12.89 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,853 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.30.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

