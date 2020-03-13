NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $216.31 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $316.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.16.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,160 shares of company stock valued at $9,614,037 in the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

