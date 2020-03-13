Amalgamated Bank Buys 7,486 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.7% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $39,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 9.4% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Home Depot by 138.7% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $190.59 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $179.57 and a 12 month high of $247.36. The company has a market cap of $232.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.35.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

