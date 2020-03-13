Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 45,945 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.7% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $38,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VZ opened at $51.20 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.75 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $214.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.42.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

