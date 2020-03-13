Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $14,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,280.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,280.00 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,835.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1,947.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $22.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 97.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,971.67.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

