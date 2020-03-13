Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,026 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $15,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,543,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,238,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,563,000 after purchasing an additional 375,351 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,535,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,370 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,460,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,349,000 after purchasing an additional 127,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Altria Group stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $35.78 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

