Amalgamated Bank Buys 6,609 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,465 shares of company stock worth $13,095,996 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $208.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.75. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $187.29 and a 52-week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.53.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

