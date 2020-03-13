Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,769 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $27,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.48.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $285.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.78. The stock has a market cap of $152.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $252.03 and a 12-month high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total transaction of $552,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,473.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

