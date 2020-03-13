Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 12,233 Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42,584 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,320,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,821,000 after acquiring an additional 80,812 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

