Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.8% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $45,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,768,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 494,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $147,561,000 after buying an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC now owns 19,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,701,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $806,806,000 after buying an additional 47,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $241.50 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $227.41 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $256.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.04.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

