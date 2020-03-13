Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $55,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $160.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $151.54 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.27.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

