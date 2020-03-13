Amalgamated Bank Has $66.26 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,182 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $66,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 14,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,296,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 139,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,423,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 26,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $88.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.45 and a 200-day moving average of $126.79. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $86.32 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

