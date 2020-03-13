Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,319 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 789,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,785,000 after purchasing an additional 62,854 shares during the last quarter. 37.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $360,309.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $59,990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,195,481.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 705,892 shares of company stock valued at $60,461,939. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

H stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.49. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $94.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

