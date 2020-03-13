Ajo LP Grows Holdings in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN)

Ajo LP grew its stake in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,005 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,147,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,369,000 after purchasing an additional 625,910 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,169,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,544,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 288.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 161,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 119,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 51,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $832,355.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Shares of NYSE:MSGN opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $785.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.87. MSG Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.07.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $187.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.55 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

