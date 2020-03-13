Ajo LP Boosts Stock Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Ajo LP grew its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 147.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,178 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned 0.51% of Wabash National worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Wabash National by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 52,729 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Wabash National by 35.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 26,161 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Wabash National by 3.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 5.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WNC opened at $7.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.98. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.14 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

WNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

