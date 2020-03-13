Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 186,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,493,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,005,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.27.

NYSE TRV opened at $105.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $101.22 and a 1-year high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.