Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stake Reduced by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2,016.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 145,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.42. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.61). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

