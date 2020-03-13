Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,435 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,532,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $204.06 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $163.68 and a 12-month high of $249.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.30 and its 200-day moving average is $208.71.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total value of $5,610,919.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,556,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Young sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.93, for a total value of $4,378,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,057.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,108 shares of company stock worth $26,776,159 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

