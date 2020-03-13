Advisor Group Inc. Sells 11,239 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,239 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 492.5% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $98.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.01. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $97.01 and a 1-year high of $143.69.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.