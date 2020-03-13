Advisor Group Inc. Trims Position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,845 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Leggett & Platt worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 634.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. CJS Securities lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NYSE LEG opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.16. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

