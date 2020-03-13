ACG Wealth Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

ACG Wealth decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 692.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.4811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on CAH. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.88.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

