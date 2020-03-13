Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.37.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $83.88 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $77.84 and a fifty-two week high of $133.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

