Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Unilever by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 114,352 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 89,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth $646,000. Institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Liberum Capital upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. HSBC lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Unilever to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE UN opened at $47.43 on Friday. Unilever NV has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $63.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.70. The firm has a market cap of $81.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

