Advisor Group Inc. Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,624 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of CDW by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CDW by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CDW by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,581,000 after buying an additional 2,576,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of CDW by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

CDW stock opened at $91.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. CDW has a 1 year low of $91.25 and a 1 year high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

In other news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,928 in the last 90 days. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

