ACG Wealth Has $480,000 Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

ACG Wealth grew its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,572 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 28,936 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.94.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 716,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $5,023,008.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,690,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,863,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 396,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $2,780,831.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,460.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,418,716 shares of company stock worth $10,008,905 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

