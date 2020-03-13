Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,177 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Centurylink worth $10,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,362,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,385,000 after purchasing an additional 796,604 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 4,585.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971,424 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 19.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,974,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,525 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,315,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,427,000 after purchasing an additional 289,411 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 3.3% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 4,217,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,640,000 after purchasing an additional 136,077 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTL opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. Centurylink Inc has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.35.

In related news, Director William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at $945,091. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

