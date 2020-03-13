Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 241 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Whirlpool worth $7,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,224. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.88.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $102.39 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $99.61 and a 1 year high of $163.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.75 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

