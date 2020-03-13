Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 39.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 583,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $16,324,607.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,390,701 shares of company stock valued at $39,091,642. Company insiders own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

AMH opened at $25.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.35, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMH. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.90.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.