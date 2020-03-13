Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,102 Shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,177,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,555,000 after buying an additional 828,510 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 183.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 844,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,774,000 after buying an additional 546,291 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 75.5% in the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 238,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,791,000 after buying an additional 102,388 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 268,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,362,000 after buying an additional 31,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 29,944 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. ValuEngine raised Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.90.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $63.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. Science Applications International Corp has a 1-year low of $61.19 and a 1-year high of $96.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.08.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

