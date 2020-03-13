Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 148,387 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,387 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.59% of Tractor Supply worth $65,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday. Nomura cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $76.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.80 and its 200-day moving average is $94.70. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $71.79 and a 1 year high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

