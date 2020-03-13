Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 828,855 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 725.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 943,062 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 828,855 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.12% of Las Vegas Sands worth $65,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 37.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average of $62.64. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.48%.

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Standpoint Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra lowered Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.