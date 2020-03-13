Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Holdings in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of GrubHub worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in GrubHub by 313.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 211,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 160,114 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the 4th quarter valued at $998,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GrubHub by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,545,000 after acquiring an additional 68,316 shares during the period.

Shares of GRUB opened at $35.50 on Friday. GrubHub Inc has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $80.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -169.04 and a beta of 1.14.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $341.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRUB. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of GrubHub from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of GrubHub from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.57.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $158,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,934.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $51,502.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,425 shares of company stock worth $1,916,894. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

