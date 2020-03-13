ACG Wealth Sells 1,173 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

ACG Wealth reduced its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,598,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $792,074,000 after buying an additional 330,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,312,000 after buying an additional 666,804 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,065,000 after buying an additional 350,653 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 546,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 532,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

MMP opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.70. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.09.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

MMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.92.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

