Franklin Resources Inc. Has $64.49 Million Holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $64,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 3,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Beach Investment Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $83.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.08. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.26 and a fifty-two week high of $122.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Raymond James upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $545,896.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,418,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $973,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,245.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

